Shameless ‘Cartel’ Hon Sudi Attacks Hon Keter & Kuttuny for exposing DP Ruto Maize Scandal

Top DP Ruto ally and self confessed hustler/chief cartel Hon Oscar Sudi has defended his master over the raging debate on Maize farmers and looting of public funds meant for NCPB maize farmers.

Hon Sudi attacked three Kalenjin MPs hon Silas Tiren, Hon Alfred Keter and Hon Joshua Kuttuny for inciting farmers against DP Ruto. Hon Sudi called out Baringo senator Gideon Moi as the master behind the three rebel Kalenjin MPs.



Hon Sudi said Gideon Moi doesn’t have a degree and therefore doesnt qualify to vie for presidency in 2022!He further says Alfred Keter,Tiren and Joshua Kuttunny are usher boys of Gideon Moi and cant help the Kalenjin community.Its getting hotter in Rift Valley as we approach 2022.





