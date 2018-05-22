HYPOCRISY: Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu Demands Raila Apologize To DP Ruto Over ”Ruto Own Enemy Statement” by ODM MP

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu is demanding an apology from ODM leader Raila Odinga over a statement made by a section of MPs on Monday attacking DP Ruto over 2022 presidency.

In a statement posted on hi social media handles, Hon Wambugu, termed Monday’s press conference by by the NASA MPs, as a “personalized press attack on the Deputy President by ODM leaders,” adding that the move was uncalled-for.

As the ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, Wambugu has said, should tender his apology to the DP for undermining his office.

”Well, this is hypocrisy at its best, all Kenyans know of how DP Ruto and a section of Jubilee leaders especially those from Mt Kenya have it a hobby and may be a career from undermining and insulting Raila, perhaps its in order for the man with a big behind to apologize for his pile against the former premier”- Otieno Samson posted in a rejoinder.

Here is Hon Wambugu’s demand note:

RAILA SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO RUTO

Yesterday’s personalized press attack on the Deputy President by ODM leaders was completely uncalled for and in terribly bad taste.

William Ruto is the Deputy President of Kenya and Uhuru Kenyatta’s principal assistant. Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are currently in a unity project together. This unity project requires mutual respect from all sides for it to become real to Kenyans.

Attacking the DP in such a personal way is unfortunate for a party that continues to insist that they respect Uhuru Kenyatta and the handshake between him and Raila. It’s also just the kind of thing that makes the ‘Building Bridges’ initiative a walking target for those who prefer war, to peace.

Politics must never be allowed to cross over to personal attacks – on anyone.

I therefore ask Raila Odinga as leader of ODM – in the spirit of the handshake – to apologize to William Ruto for that press statement by ODM and assure Kenyans that personal attacks will not be allowed going forward.

#RespectAlways