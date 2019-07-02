Hon. Ngunjiri dares CS Kiunjuri to resign, join politics

The 2022 succession politics is reaching boiling points as it threatens to disrupt unity in Mt Kenya region unity which is currently experiencing re-alignments as supremacy battle to succeed Uhuru take centre stage.

Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri has hit at Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri asking him to resign and join him in the political arena.



The beef between the two youthful leaders is coming just a few days after Ngunjiri was accused of being behind the chaos that erupted in Nyeri town that saw CS Kiunjuri leave the event in hurry on Saturday.

Kiunjuri was presiding over the launch of Riamukurwi Water Project in Gatitu, Nyeri Town, when the unruly group, in the company of area MP Ngunjiri and Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, arrived and immediately took control of the programme.

The impasse lasted close to 30 minutes.