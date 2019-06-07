Hon. Murkomen dumps DP Ruto, supports Raila’s call for referendum

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has expressed his will to have Kenya’s constitution amended in a move that will ensure all the heroes and heroines have their images featured in the new currencies.

The Senator through his Twitter account observed that Kenyan should amend Article 231 (4) of its constitution to allow the new currencies to carry the portraits of Kenya’s Heroes and Heroines just the way other great nations in the world does.

Kenya’s new currency. The Ksh,1000 note which will now be legal tender from October 1, 2019

Article 231(4) of the Constitution states that Kenyan currency; banknotes, or coins issued by the central bank of Kenya may bear images that depicts or symbolize Kenya or an aspect of Kenya and shall not bear the portrait of any individual.

This comes at a time when the new currency has so been commended and rebuked in equal measures. A section of Kenyans are in full support of the new currency with another portion totally opposing it.

Led by a section of ODM leaders and Human Rights Activist Okiya Omtatah, the group has expressed its anger over the inclusion of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s Statues in the currency terming it illegality which is against the Kenyan Constitution.

Okiya, who has been considered a savior against the opressive regime by most Kenyans, through his case has accused the CBK of not conducting public participation in the design stage to determine its imagery.

He further says that the demonetization of the Ksh.1,000 notes after October 1 is not supported by law. The ODM leaders led by Senate minority leader James Orengo together with Suba MP John Mbadi and party’s general secretary John Mbadi had opposed the move to include Kenyatta’s portrait in the new currencies terming it unconstitutional and vowing to fight it.

Their remarks were however turned down by other ODM leaders led by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed who termed the remarks by Orengo’s team as personal opinions and not the position of ODM party

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has so far defended the move, saying they are ready to face any legal challenge, while insisting that the law was followed.

If Murkomen’s proposal is implemented, the new currencies will include the portraits of Kenya’s independent heroes and heroines, the country’s sportspersons including the likes of long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, Football legend Joe Kadenge together with other prominent personalities who have been considered heroes by the government.