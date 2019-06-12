Hon. Mudavadi is a coward and child to the oppressive government : Miguna Miguna

By Miguna Miguna

Musalia Mudavadi doesn’t seem to understand multiparty democracy. Parties are DISTINGUISHED by their IDEOLOGIES and POLICIES. The UK Labour Party is ideologically “left” while the Conservative party is “right” ideologically. What is Mudavadi’s IDEOLOGY if he has any?

Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency is an office within the National Revenue Agency, the equivalence of the KRA. In Kenya, debt management ought to be done through Parliament, Kenya Revenue Agency, Auditor General, etc. We don’t need more laws or instiutions. Kenya needs a REVOLUTION.

It is very sad listening to Musalia Mudavadi. There is no difference between him and Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, William Samoei Ruto or Kalonzo Musyoka for instance. Anyone without a coherent progressive ideology and a genuine commitment to TRANSFORMATION part of the rotten status quo.

Mr. Hon Musalia W Mudavadi said that he did not tell me that he is a conservative who believes in the system and therefore would not attend the January 30, 2018 swearing-in ceremony. Let him explain the “reasons” why he did not attend after stating in Homa Bay on January 27, 2018 that he would.

#DespotsMustFall