Hon Moses Kuria throws weight behind ODM, tells Ruto to stop wasting Mariga

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, on Monday, September 2, 2019, threw his support behind Benson Musungu, an ODM aspirant, in the upcoming Kibra by-elections.

Kuria, who is known for his outrageous remarks, took to social media to justify his move. “The person I vouch for to take forward from where Ken left is another, born in Kibra, Benson Musungu,” he announced.

The Jubilee lieutenant stated that the biggest problem that Kibra residents were experiencing at this time was political tourism.

A poster of ODM Kibra aspirant Benson Musungu. The aspirant is Moses Kuria’s preferred candidate.



Kuria further revealed that he had advised former Youth Fund boss, Ronnie Osumba, to create a “Born in Kibra Movement” to bring together people who had overcome the challenges growing up in Kibra.

Osumba grew up in the slums and rose to become Peter Kenneth’s running mate in 2013.

On Twitter, the vocal legislator asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop pushing Jubilee’s candidate and football legend, Macdonald Mariga into politics.

Let Macdonald Mariga spend time to grow our football and our talents. Siasa itakuwepo leo, kesho na mtondogoo. @WilliamsRuto let the young man be. He will live to join this silly, dirty game of politics another day — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) September 2, 2019

Kuria’s move is seen as an open contradiction to his party that has fielded the former Harambee stars captain.

The seat was left vacant after the then MP Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer during his second term as the constituency’s representative in the August House.