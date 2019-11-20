Drama: Hon Moses Kuria slams Governor Anne Waiguru over poverty in Mt Kenya

Gatundu south member of parliament Moses Kuria has slammed kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru for lying about development progress in Mt. Kenya region. It is getting messy as 2022 draws near with Mt Kenya region regretting supporting Uhuru after running down the economy.

Hon Kuria was Uhuru’s chief spin-master back in 2012/2013 campaigns, he controlled a huge budget that bought editors and journalists and even used state organs to intimidate bloggers, well things have since changed as Kuria now wants to survive politically beyond 2022, he is seeking relevancy by playing hard ball on Uhuru in order gain support of the poor gullible Mt Kenya voters who for many years since independence have been used to propel the region’s oligarchs to power.

Here is what the Gatundu South MP posted in his official social media handles:

Dear Mrs Anne Mumbi Waiguru-Kamotho. Contrary to what you said on Citizen TV tonight, Mt Kenya grievances are real. The people are yearning for development.

The once thriving economy is in tatters. Our cash crops including Kirinyaga rice have collapsed. There is a water shortage in all our 10 counties. The youth have no jobs. Milk farmers are getting 17 shillings per litre because unscrupulous Kenyan companies are flooding the market with milk they have bought for Ksh 10 per litre in Uganda. The East African Protocol is being used to finish off our eggs, poultry and milk farmers after subjecting them to unfair competition from Uganda. When you have time let’s arrange I take you on a one day tour of Kirinyaga county you see for yourself