‘Kikuyus are angry with your fake promises’- Moses Kuria attacks Uhuru over Gikomba fire

By Moses Kuria

In May 2014 Gikomba market was attacked with bombs, grenades and fire. When I tal ked about it and stood with Gikomba people, I was arrested and charged with incitement only to be acquitted after 3 years of endless court appearances. Since then no year passes without Gikomba being burnt down. After the last fire, traders wanted to rebuild the market. They were told not to do it. That Nairobi County Government and State Department of Housing will do it. Nothing to date.

Today instead of a new market we have gifted Gikomba with a new fire. I am trying to be as calm about this as I can. My heart is heavy. I don’t want any trouble with anyone but my eyes are wet and my heart is heavy.

I am seething with anger. Surely even if we don’t do some things because of responsibilities given to us by the people, can’t we do it because there is a God in heaven who watches over us?

Here are some of the comments that followed:

Muriithi Michuki : my president come 2022. am behind you .keep fighting for common mwananchi. you are the kind of leader’s we need in our country .keep it up .



Ndung’u Kibui: Dynasties will kill us. But for them not to kill us, we MUST call MK a drunkard.

Anjay Kull: back then,, they thought you’re mogoroki,, but now its dawning slowly and clearly that your protest is real,, the inferno is and will always be until gikomba is completely evacuated! hapa kuna mdoz ananyemelea lakini inakaa kimeumana,, but whoever seems to be behind it must be powerful than you!

Tony Muturi: You must understand that the current leadership in Nairobi wants an impoverished voter who can line up and beg.



Njeshstrong Waithaka: Im crying with you Moses Kuria huyuko peke yako….mwaria maa ndendagwo I like you for your humanity only God will pay you not human being!



Samuel Owen : And still the prince got audacity to call us washenzi… Isokei.. In his childhood he ate with chopstick as I ate with my bare hands.. We can’t be equal

