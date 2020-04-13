Hon. Moha Jicho Pevu exposes “the system” plan to loot public funds via coronavirus budget

By Mohammed Ali via fb

As I said earlier, the cancellation of the Special Sittings of the National Assembly and the Senate (Both of them located within Nairobi) had little to do with COVID-19.

It is a clever orchestration to implement taxation measures, supplementary budget and the Ksh 3 Trillion 2020/2021 Estimates without parliamentary approval, a clear by – pass of the country’s laws.

The SYSTEM want us to pass a rotten Covid budget by setting us up. If we dont pass it we appear bad in the eyes of the public.

Somebody is trying to redeem himself unfortunately using corona virus pandemic. The Standard newspaper today in its typical art of spin and propaganda has deliberately chosen to forsake the truth and is now collectively reprimanding parliament despite the fact that many of us have been calling for the reconvention of parliament as early as March.

This is not only dishonest but also portray a media house hellbent on driving the Executive’s agenda at whatever cost; the tenets of impartial journalism notwithstanding. Hii ukora naielewa. I know a REAL JOURNALIST SCRIPT and the SYSTEM ONE.

They tried with the STAR NEWSPAPER- SMART PEOPLE READ THE SUN but it didn’t work. To the standard and star newspapers kumbukeni MSICHANA WA BAR HATONGOZWI ASUBUHI. Wakenya wanataka pesa zao msitumiwe kuwasaidia WAKORA kuiba kwa kuwafanya wengine waonekane wabaya Ili Bunge isifunguliwe. TRUTH is my WEAKNESS. I refuse to die!