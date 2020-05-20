Hon Millicent Omanga walks out of DP Ruto, leaves him high and dry, supports ‘murder’ of tanga tanga movement

That nominated senator Hon Millicent Omanga has made a complete 180 degrees U-turn is no longer a matter of pundits but a plane clear midday move witnessed by all and sundry, she crossed the floor to Kieleweke camp in a majestic walk (yaani mwendo wa haste! haste!) with zero chills.

After pledging her loyalty to President Uhuru, the big butted senator has crowned it all by being true to ‘kusema na kutenda’ by joining senators allied to Kieleweka who have signed motion to remove Senate Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki. Now, Ruto’s own big machine has turned against her own team mates, she is vicious but remember she is doing all these because DP Ruto cannot save her butt like before, she must do it herself and this time not at a hotel room as has been alleged before but daylight decent action (tabia mzuri)…



The Jubilee party clean up process started a week ago with the kicking out of Senate Majority Leader Hon Onesmas Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Hon Suzan Kihika (daughter of DYNASTY late Hon Kihika Kimani who was President Moi’s top sycophant).

The process to remove Prof Kindiki from the powerful Deputy Speaker position was initiated on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 by Majority Chief Whip Hon Irungu Kang’ata who filed a motion seeking removal of Kindiki.

“I beg to move that this House resolves that Senator Kithure Kindiki be removed from the Office of the Deputy Speaker,” – reads part of Hon Kang’ata motion.

According to Kang’ata, the decision was arrived at following Kindiki’s absence without apology at the State House parliamentary meeting convened by Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

Speculation is live that the position might be taken over by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.

The Jubilee party clean up also saw senators who failed to attend the meeting served with disciplinary action. Those who risked expulsion and thus losing their seats includ Senators Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.

Following the warnings from Secretary General Raphael Tuju, majority of the senators have changed tune and are now tucked in the president’s corner and will strike anybody, anywhere, anytime as will be ordered by the party machinery thus leaving deputy president vulnerable and his dark dry ass exposed badly

According to the standing orders, removal of a Deputy Speaker requires a two-thirds majority votes of the house. The motion therefore required 45 out of the 67 senators to support it for a successful ouster.

Here is a list of 48 Senators who support the removal of Prof Kithure Kindiki as Senate Deputy Speaker:

Milicent Omanga, Nairobi (nominated)

Beatrice Kwamboka, Nairobi (nominated)

Naomi Shiyonga, Kajiado (nominated)

Judith Pareno, Kajiado (nominated)

Boy Issa Juma, Kwale

Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji, Mombasa

Ochillo Ayacko, Migori

Gertrude Musuruve Kakamega (nominated)

Sylvia Kasanga, Nairobi (nominated)

Johnes Mwaruma, Taita Taveta

Chebeni Mercy, Uasin Gishu

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Makueni

Agnes Zani, Kwale

Moses Kajwang, Homa Bay

Ali Haji Fahhiya, Nairobi

Fred Outa, Kisumu

Boniface Kabaka, Machakos,

Okong’o Mogeni, Nyamira

Petronilla Were, Nairobi (nominated)

Enock Wambua, Kitui

George Khaniri, Vihiga

Samuel Ongeri, Kisii

Githiomi Mwangi, Nyandarua

Ephraim Maina, Nyeri

Charles Kibiru, Kirinyaga

Irungu Kang’ata, Muranga

Kimani Wamatangi, Kiambu

Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot

Michael Mbito, Trans Nzoia

Jepkoech Kamar, Uasin Gishu

Gideon Moi, Baringo

Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi

Beth Mugo, Nairobi (nominated)

Alice Chepkorir, Bomet

Christine Zawadi Gona, Kilifi

Mary Seneta, Kajiado

Falhada Dekow Iman, Garissa

Naomi Jilo Wago, Marsabit

Abshiro Soka Halake, Isiolo

Victor Prengei, Nakuru

Isaack Mwaura, Kiambu

James Orengo, Siaya

Rose Nyamunga, Kisumu (nominated)

Yusuf Haji, Garissa

Hargura Godana, Marsabit

Fatuma Dulo, Isiolo

Ali Abdulahi, Wajir

Peter Ndwiga, Embu

