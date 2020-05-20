Hon Millicent Omanga walks out of DP Ruto, leaves him high and dry, supports ‘murder’ of tanga tanga movement

That nominated senator Hon Millicent Omanga has made a complete 180 degrees U-turn is no longer a matter of pundits but a plane clear midday move witnessed by all and sundry, she crossed the floor to Kieleweke camp in a majestic walk (yaani mwendo wa haste! haste!) with zero chills.
After pledging her loyalty to President Uhuru, the big butted senator has crowned it all by being true to ‘kusema na kutenda’ by joining senators allied to Kieleweka who have signed motion to remove Senate Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki. Now, Ruto’s own big machine has turned against her own team mates, she is vicious but remember she is doing all these because DP Ruto cannot save her butt like before, she must do it herself and this time not at a hotel room as has been alleged before but daylight decent action (tabia mzuri)…
The Jubilee party clean up process started a week ago with the kicking out of Senate Majority Leader Hon Onesmas Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Hon Suzan Kihika (daughter of DYNASTY late Hon Kihika Kimani who was President Moi’s top sycophant).
The process to remove Prof Kindiki from the powerful Deputy Speaker position was initiated on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 by Majority Chief Whip Hon Irungu Kang’ata who filed a motion seeking removal of Kindiki.
“I beg to move that this House resolves that Senator Kithure Kindiki be removed from the Office of the Deputy Speaker,” – reads part of Hon Kang’ata motion.
According to Kang’ata, the decision was arrived at following Kindiki’s absence without apology at the State House parliamentary meeting convened by Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.
Speculation is live that the position might be taken over by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.
The Jubilee party clean up also saw senators who failed to attend the meeting served with disciplinary action. Those who risked expulsion and thus losing their seats includ Senators Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.
Following the warnings from Secretary General Raphael Tuju, majority of the senators have changed tune and are now tucked in the president’s corner and will strike anybody, anywhere, anytime as will be ordered by the party machinery thus leaving deputy president vulnerable and his dark dry ass exposed badly
According to the standing orders, removal of a Deputy Speaker requires a two-thirds majority votes of the house. The motion therefore required 45 out of the 67 senators to support it for a successful ouster.
Here is a list of 48 Senators who support the removal of Prof Kithure Kindiki as Senate Deputy Speaker:
Milicent Omanga, Nairobi (nominated)
Beatrice Kwamboka, Nairobi (nominated)
Naomi Shiyonga, Kajiado (nominated)
Judith Pareno, Kajiado (nominated)
Boy Issa Juma, Kwale
Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji, Mombasa
Ochillo Ayacko, Migori
Gertrude Musuruve Kakamega (nominated)
Sylvia Kasanga, Nairobi (nominated)
Johnes Mwaruma, Taita Taveta
Chebeni Mercy, Uasin Gishu
Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Makueni
Agnes Zani, Kwale
Moses Kajwang, Homa Bay
Ali Haji Fahhiya, Nairobi
Fred Outa, Kisumu
Boniface Kabaka, Machakos,
Okong’o Mogeni, Nyamira
Petronilla Were, Nairobi (nominated)
Enock Wambua, Kitui
George Khaniri, Vihiga
Samuel Ongeri, Kisii
Githiomi Mwangi, Nyandarua
Ephraim Maina, Nyeri
Charles Kibiru, Kirinyaga
Irungu Kang’ata, Muranga
Kimani Wamatangi, Kiambu
Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot
Michael Mbito, Trans Nzoia
Jepkoech Kamar, Uasin Gishu
Gideon Moi, Baringo
Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi
Beth Mugo, Nairobi (nominated)
Alice Chepkorir, Bomet
Christine Zawadi Gona, Kilifi
Mary Seneta, Kajiado
Falhada Dekow Iman, Garissa
Naomi Jilo Wago, Marsabit
Abshiro Soka Halake, Isiolo
Victor Prengei, Nakuru
Isaack Mwaura, Kiambu
James Orengo, Siaya
Rose Nyamunga, Kisumu (nominated)
Yusuf Haji, Garissa
Hargura Godana, Marsabit
Fatuma Dulo, Isiolo
Ali Abdulahi, Wajir
Peter Ndwiga, Embu
