Hon Millicent Omanga sweats a river, fails to convince disciplinary committee over insubordination charges

Its been a long day for nominated senator Hon Millicent Omanga as she faced the Jubilee party disciplinary committee after she was summoned over her loyalty and fidelity to the party for failing to attend a Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House last week.

Hon Omanga is accused of of gross insubordination after she failed to attend a parliamentary group meeting at State House convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

In a show of solidarity with the party’s second-in-command DP Ruto and without mincing her words, Omanga said: “We hear that they want to bring a motion to impeach the Deputy President… I want to tell them ‘bring it on baby… bring it on. We are waiting. Let them bring the impeachment motion.”

She was put to task to explain her public utterances that seem to undermine Jubilee Party leadership, she struggled to give a convincing response, Senator Omanga claimed she was defending the party against “perpetrators” whom she said were all over social media.

“I was defending our party against the perpetrators; that is people who don’t support our party,” she said.

Asked to specifically point out the said perpetrators, she said: “Mr. Chair they are on social media. I was just responding to media and social media. it was a social media… media thing.”

Senator Omanga defended her loyalty to the party and declared before the committee that she will bend over backwards and will support the party and government in delivering its agenda henceforth

“I’m very loyal to the party. When the party says jump you jump and when you’re in the middle you ask how high,” she said.

“I am a Jubilee Party member loyal to the party, party organs and party leadership and I will continue supporting the party and government in delivering the agenda in our manifesto… that is what I stand for and will continue supporting.”

She also said her contributions/subscriptions to the party are up-todate

“So far I think I’ve paid almost over Sh600,000 to the party since I joined in 2017. I pay Sh20,000 every month to my party to keep it running,” said Omanga

She defended her case by insisting she was never invited to the Statehouse meeting for Senators that axed former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Susan Kihika.

Omanga is among five nominated senators who are facing ouster from party for skipping the PG meeting. The others include Mary Seneta, Falhada Iman, Naomi Jillo, and Victor Prengei who have all appeared before the disciplinary committee and defended themselves from possible expulsion from the party.

“We will not be merciful when it comes to discipline in the party. But I want to tell Kenyans whatever disciplinary action will have taken, we will follow due process,” Raphael Tuju told Citizen TV on Tuesday evening.