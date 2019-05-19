Hon. Kutuny Schools DP Ruto, tells him to stop cheap politics

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has called on the rift valley leaders who are obsessed with 2022 politics to slow down and instead concentrate on serving Kenyans.

Speaking on Saturday at a burial ceremony in Eldama Ravine, Kutuny called on leaders and Kenyans at large to support the President in his resolve to eradicate corruption in the country. The vocal MP at the same time urged president Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in his fight against corruption.

He appealed to Rift Valley leaders not to pre-occupy themselves too much with 2022 succession politics at the expense of development. Kutuny made the remarks during the burial of the late Jenifer Kimoi Cheruiyot who was laid to rest at her home in Barasoi Village, Eldama Ravine Constituency in Baringo County.

Kutuny has recently been a fierce critic of the Dp and his allies led by Elgeyp Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. He has on many occasions attacked the deputy president advising Ruto to take a humble approach in dealing with critics such as opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He has also expressed his fears over the possibility of having an arrogant president who may lock them up in jail, a reference to Ruto’s character and his 2022 ambitions. He has termed the self-proclaimed hustler as a selfish leader whose interest is just to inherit President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

But the political nemesis of the DP could just be increasing vocal attacks on him so as to gain fame in the North Rift politics. With the DP being the region’s undisputed political kingpin, it is undoubtedly an uphill task for someone to fight him in his home turf.

The issue of maize scandals, Kimwarer and Arror dam scandals, graft allegations and referendum are among the key point of contest that Kutuny is accusing the DP of. The fearless lawmaker is fond of raising political wars with the DP’s camp.

The late Gogo who passed on aged 74 years was the mother to Moses Kemboi who reside from Karara farm in Cherangany constituency.

Kemboi has been a staunch supporter of Hon Kutuny since 2005.