Hon. Khalwale joined Ruto because he was broke after campaigns: Political analyst Manyasi

Political analyst Alex Manyasi now says that former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is insincere, with regards to his recent move to the Jubilee Party.

The former Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader left the Moses Wetangula-led side last month and was received by Deputy President William Ruto into the ruling party.

Speaking on Monday, Manyasi observed that Khalwale might have decamped to save himself and his political career and not because he believes in the Jubilee policies.

He argued that the former Ikolomani MP spent a lot of money in the 2017 Kakamega gubernatorial bid and is trying to endear himself to Ruto, in exchange for possible goodies, ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Kilichommaliza Khalwale ni kwamba alitumia pesa nyingi sana katika kampeni za ugavana. Kampeni hizi zaweza chukua hata milioni mia moja. Sasa anatafuta pahali pa kujishikilia. (What dealt him a blow is that he spent a lot of money in gubernatorial campaigns which can take up to Sh100 million. He is now seeking a place he can cling on),” said the commentator.

Manyasi who was speaking on Radio Maisha’s Bunge La Maisha show on Monday morning added that Khalwale is also seeking to remain relevant after his loss, hence the move.

He said that the vocal leader knows that he can only manage to remain popular by staying with the DP who will soon be embarking on nationwide tours ahead of his presidential bid.

At the same time, the commentator advised that it would be better if Khalwale sought a smaller seat, as he is not ripe for the county boss position as of now.

“Khalwale hajafika level ya ugavana bado. (Khalwale has not reached the gubernatorial level yet),” he Manyasi.