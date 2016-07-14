Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Photo: Hon John Waluke NOW DOUBLES as Ababu Namwamba’s BODY GURD- Things Eurobond can do !

17 Comments

Sirisia MP Hon Major Retired John Waluke is captured in this photo opening the door for Hon Ababu Namwamba, raising many questions especially from his Bukusu backyard if he is the official bodyguard to Hon Namwamba.

Hon Namwamba is said to be very liquidity after allegedly bagging brown envelopes and refusing to share with other team members.
4

Major Waluke being a retired military officer seem to play the role of security well- a Bungoma resident joked on Facebook.

Comments

  1. A WHOLE MILITARY MAJOR OPENING THE DOOR FOR THE BABIE SITTER .
    When they went to seek tourist visas to visit Germany so as to squander €urobond loot in private.

    Reply Report comment

  4. Money is power. Ababu looks very liquid (see photo) See brand new fuel guzzler. Eurobond, NYS, SGR & interior and security looted moneys at work. Just say you are fighting Tinga to ensure he does not become prezz0 in 2017. Jubilees will give you all the money you want. But such mps shall not be voted back in 2017.s are watching.

    Reply Report comment

  9. This show you how happy ,libarated and jubilated they feel after leaving the party of slavery. And it leader the Lord of poverty king of tribalism and nepotism.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer