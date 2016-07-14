Photo: Hon John Waluke NOW DOUBLES as Ababu Namwamba’s BODY GURD- Things Eurobond can do !

Sirisia MP Hon Major Retired John Waluke is captured in this photo opening the door for Hon Ababu Namwamba, raising many questions especially from his Bukusu backyard if he is the official bodyguard to Hon Namwamba.

Hon Namwamba is said to be very liquidity after allegedly bagging brown envelopes and refusing to share with other team members.



Major Waluke being a retired military officer seem to play the role of security well- a Bungoma resident joked on Facebook.



