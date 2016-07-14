Photo: Hon John Waluke NOW DOUBLES as Ababu Namwamba’s BODY GURD- Things Eurobond can do !

Sirisia MP Hon Major Retired John Waluke is captured in this photo opening the door for Hon Ababu Namwamba, raising many questions especially from his Bukusu backyard if he is the official bodyguard to Hon Namwamba.
Hon Namwamba is said to be very liquidity after allegedly bagging brown envelopes and refusing to share with other team members.
Major Waluke being a retired military officer seem to play the role of security well- a Bungoma resident joked on Facebook.
Comments
New York Times says
A WHOLE MILITARY MAJOR OPENING THE DOOR FOR THE BABIE SITTER .
When they went to seek tourist visas to visit Germany so as to squander €urobond loot in private.
Anonymous says
Hahahaha…….
Richard Arap says
Kenya kwisha wapi champions of change if ababu can accept to resign and paid using looted money. Ok lets see what next.
kenya today says
Kenya post is full of failures now this article really?
Pesa Otonglo says
Money is power. Ababu looks very liquid (see photo) See brand new fuel guzzler. Eurobond, NYS, SGR & interior and security looted moneys at work. Just say you are fighting Tinga to ensure he does not become prezz0 in 2017. Jubilees will give you all the money you want. But such mps shall not be voted back in 2017.s are watching.
Toboso says
These are the real Vitendawilis. I think you are well represented. you excel at insults
EVANET says
DIAPERS BABY SITTER WITH 200M PART OF EUROBOND!!!!!HAHAHAHAHAHA INDUMBU RELOADED
Pascal Modiangi says
Hawa wajinga wawili izo pesa sitaisha tu
erick masibo says
Lost sheep
John says
This show you how happy ,libarated and jubilated they feel after leaving the party of slavery. And it leader the Lord of poverty king of tribalism and nepotism.
Joy says
John ….you are a disgrace to the human race.
John says
Just like pharao destroyed foRd kenya in 94 and kanu in 2002. Odm is getting destroyed. What goes around comessage around.
atemba says
ababu is only one vote,no warry
anymore.
abdoul says
john wewe ni umbwa sana
abdi mayo says
Money has time it will be over soon will ababu RE turn to ODM again
kevin binale says
uliza mudavadi 2003,2017 is just but a dream for ababu,that is end of politics ababu
Oscar says
Who confirms all these allegations of oh, Euro bond, oh, SGR, oh, NYS, br br by? Or this is just out of malice?