Looks like the North Rift residents are tired of William Ruto and his cartels. Over the weekend Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Hon Gladys Boss Shollei was badly heckled after she she distanced herself from the handshake. She was badly humiliated, watch video below.
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNewsToday.co.ke%2Fvideos%2F2317386078502897%2F&show_text=0&width=476″ width=”476″ height=”476″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>
Hon Gladys Shollei heckled, humiliated in Eldoret for talking shit about Raila Handshake
