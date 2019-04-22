Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Hon Gladys Shollei heckled, humiliated in Eldoret for talking shit about Raila Handshake

Hon Gladys Shollei heckled, humiliated in Eldoret for talking shit about Raila Handshake

Leave a Comment

Looks like the North Rift residents are tired of William Ruto and his cartels. Over the weekend Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Hon Gladys Boss Shollei was badly heckled after she she distanced herself from the handshake. She was badly humiliated, watch video below.
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNewsToday.co.ke%2Fvideos%2F2317386078502897%2F&show_text=0&width=476″ width=”476″ height=”476″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies