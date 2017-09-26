Hon Esther Muthoni Passaris Joins Uhuru Supporters, Condemns Her Friend Hon Babu Owino Over Mtoto Wa Mbwa Remark

I would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the utterances made by my fellow MP Babu Owino during our campaign rally in Westlands and Dagoretti North yesterday. No matter how big our differences or how low we think of each other, there is a line that should not be crossed.

As a mother, I sincerely apologize to the former First Lady, Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and her family over the insult and disrespect meted on her, which neither depicts nor reflects the character or direction envisaged by our Party leader The Rt Hon. Raila Odinga and the NASA principals.

Freedom of speech comes with responsibility, and I beg my fellow politicians and Kenyans on both sides of the divide not to abuse this freedom – whether on social media or otherwise.

Hon. Esther M Passaris ,OGW

