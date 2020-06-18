Hon Cate Waruguru was caught pants down cheating, baby sired by Kikuyu, not Kale hubby- Moses Kuria says

Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has humiliated Laikipia Woman rep hon Cate Waruguru following her bold move to ditch Deputy President William Ruto team for UhuruRaila team.

Hon Kuria exposed Hon Waruguru badly torching on her personal life, he revealed that the baby she delivered 3 months ago was sired by a Kikuyu man and not her Kalenjin husband and therefore she was bitter with Kalenjins by extension Ruto over her own tribulations.



“This is why Waruguru is ranting. She got a baby early this year. Her Rift Valley lawyer ‘husband’ was convinced the baby was his. At some point he asked for a DNA test. The results proved that the baby was fathered by a business associate of the current Kirinyaga Governor. Lawyer took off. Sisi tunaingilia wapi jamaneni ?” – Hon Moses Kuria posted in his official Facebook page.

It is not yet confirmed if the information shared by Moses Kuria is true or he was only trying to bring down Hon Cate Waruguru for ditching camp Ruto