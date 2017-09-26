Hon Babu Owino Brought To Court, Denies Subversion Charge Over ‘mtoto wa mbwa’ Remarks

Embakasi East MP Hon Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino has been charged with two counts of subversion and offensive conduct.

The first-term MP known for controversy made an apparent reference to President Uhuru Kenyatta as ‘mtoto wa mbwa’.



Members of the public expressed their displeasure via Twitter and other platforms saying he insulted the presidency.

The MP also faced the alternative charge of incitement to violence in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Babu was accused of uttering hate remarks without lawful excuse during a NASA rally in Kawangware on September 24.

The charge sheet states the words, which were circulated widely, led to disobedience to lawful authority.

But appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at Milimani law courts, Babu denied the charges.

Owino’s lawyer Siaya Senator James Orengo , who also represents the Opposition’s NASA coalition, told the court his client should be released on bail as this is his constitutional right.

This was after the prosecution opposed his bail.

A determination is yet to be made.