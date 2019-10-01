Hon Aisha Jumwa dumps DP Ruto, endorses Raila’s Kibra candidate Imran Okoth

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communication Philip Etale has revealed that Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has officially ditched William Ruto’s Tanga-tanga team to support ODM candidate Imran Okoth in Kibra by-election.

Through his tweet, Etale alleged that Aisha had promised to vigorously campaign for ODM candidate Bernard Okoth Imran for the Kibra parliamentary seat against Jubilee’s Macdonald Mariga.

According to Etale, Aisha had made the decision after attending an ODM meeting on Tuesday at the County Hall in Nairobi.

In the photos shared by the ODM party, the MP who has been so vocal against the orange party since declaring her allegiance to William Ruto was spotted attending a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Group which was chaired by Raila Odinga.

According to ODM, the meeting was meant to brainstorm and to foster the unity in the party at the legislative level. It was reported that the meeting was also used to introduce ODM’s candidate in Kibra, Imran Okoth to Members.

In March 2018, Aisha declared her support for Ruto saying she had taken the position in alignment with the historic handshake between their opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ODM later through the party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna responded to Aisha’s behaviour saying every member supporting a rival party will be deemed to have resigned and will be expelled.

The committee later expelled her from the party but the decision was later reversed by the court through a petition filed by Aisha’s lawyer who is also Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

However, up to the time of going to print, the vocal MP was not yet available for any comments concerning the same since all her calls went unanswered.

