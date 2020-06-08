Hon Aden Duale to be removed from Majority Leader position, SG Tuju to call PG meeting

It appears that Jubilee Party National Assembly Majority Leader Hon Aden Duale is not off the hooks yet, the party is set to hold a Parliamentary Group meeting to decide on his fate, the party leader is said to have made up his mind.

Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe announced the move on Monday confirming 126 legislators had signed a petition to oust the Garissa Town MP.



“After consulting with the party leader and the party, it has been decided that the Secretary General Raphael Tuju will communicate when the meeting will take place,” Wangwe said at media briefing outside his office in Parliament complex.

The new Majority Whip, however, did not disclose grounds for Duale’s removal. But reliable sources indicated that Statehouse operatives were keen on Duale’s removal owing to his arrogance and sense of entitlement due to his links to Rtd General Mohamed Mohamud family (dynasty).

Duale recently accused his Kieni counterpart Hon Kanini Kega of masterminding his removal from office

“I am aware Kega is allegedly collecting signatures to impeach me and supersede the decision of the HE the President and the party leader of Jubilee Party.

“He is notoriously known for being the king of extortion who thrives in threats and blackmail. He has perfected the art of extortion so well that all he does is to purport to collect signatures only for him thereafter to solicit for favors from myself and my friends as a bait for withdrawal of signatures,” Hon Duale said

Hon Kega, however, dismissed Duale’s assertions claiming he is not an extortionist but just following parliamentary Standing Orders and effect the wishes of party membership

“I have absolutely no reason to go and extort Duale, because if I wanted money I know how to make money, I’m a business person besides being a politician. That’s purely [Duale’s] diversionary tactic,” he stated.