Exposed: Hon Aden Duale to be REPLACED by Hon Maoka Maore as leader of majority, Ruto finished !

Reliable sources close to Statehouse have confirmed that Hon Richard Maoka Maore the Member of Parliament for Igembe North (previously known as Ntonyiri) in Meru County (Eastern) will replace Garissa Town MP Hon Aden Duale as the Majority Leader in parliament.

Hon Maore was first elected to parliament in 1992 at the age of 30 years and was one of the youngest legislators then having joined politics after concluding his higher education at Asbury College, Kentucky, USA where he majored in Sociology (he is agemate of President Uhuru, both studied in USA at the same time). He was elected alongside other Meru big boys Hon Kiraitu Murungi and Gitobu Imanyara both who had worn their seats on Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s Ford Kenya party, later Kiraitu defected to Democratic Party arguing that the future of Kenyan politics lied on regional parties.

Hon Maore won in 1992 and re-election in 1997, 2002 and 2017; he lost in 2007 and 2013 to little known Ntoitha M’mithiaru of KANU.

He is well respected by his peers both in Mt Kenya and the country in general mainly for his contribution in the struggle for Multi-party, clamor for constitutional reforms and also his consistency in supporting Mwai Kibaki’s Democratic Party.

Hon Maore is one of the most active members of parliament and fierce defender of Uhuru regime policies, he has always seconded Duale’s motions in parliament and reliable sources indicate that it is Hon Duale himself who proposed his name. It should be known that Duale is part of the big boys club via marriage, he married the daughter of a dynasty -a retired General Mohamud Mohammed, who served as commander of Kenya Army and also served as Chief Of General Staff for 10 years, he helped crash the Kenya Air-Force service men who attempted a coup on President Moi’s young government in 1982. General Mohamud’s other brother Hussein Maalim Mohammed was one of the longest serving cabinet ministers in Mzee Moi’s government.

Duale will be left in cold temporary and will be rehabilitated by mid 2021 just on time before 2022 campaigns. It is no secret that Duale’s election has to parliament has been controversial and allegations that the SYSTEM has always rigged him in for he cant beat former deputy Speaker Farah Maalim in a free and fair election.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced that the party will show no mercy as it moves to crack the whip on Members of Parliament who have shown disloyalty to the party.

“We will deal with those errant members. When it is Members of Parliament we expect 100% fidelity to the contract they signed with the party. And we do have those contracts available for any inspection. When they were going for elections they said they were going to support the party. They hanged on the goodwill of the party to get their positions. For them to now change tact midstream is nothing but betrayal of the party,” said Tuju.

Hon Duale’s has been one of hardcore supporters of William Ruto and also his companies has been involved in some scandals especially in construction of sub standard roads, this is one of reasons why Statehouse operatives want him out, he is seen as one of those supporting corruption.