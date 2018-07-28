STOP Being Petty, Hon Abdikadir Mohammed Lectures Uhuru Over Cutting Judiciary Budget

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former advisor Abdikadir Mohamed has added his voice to those criticising the huge reduction of the Judiciary’s budget in the 2018/19 budget.

Mohamed said it was unjustifiable that the amount of money allocated to the Judiciary was lower than what had been allocated in 2012, while the other arms of government have received increased allocations since then.

“How can the Judiciary Budget allocation be less than what it was in 2012.when the National budget and that of Parliament have ALL gone up by over 50% during the same period,” the former State House official tweeted.

The Harvard-educated lawyer spoke a few days after Chief Justice David Maraga told Kenyans to brave themselves to significantly slow service delivery on account of the budget cuts.

“We are at a loss on what to do with the allocation as it is now, it means a number of projects especially on construction across the country will literally stop affecting service delivery,” Maraga said on the development.

The Judiciary had Judiciary requested for Sh31.2 billion to support its operation in the 2018/19 financial year but ended up with Sh14.5 billion, most of it going to recurrent expenditure.

Deputy President William Ruto has since promised to resolve the matter.