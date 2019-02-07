Homabay resident speaks out over Supreme Court Ruling on Governot Awiti election

I am a resident of Homabay county and has always supported ODM but today I want to say that the Supreme court is going to send Awiti Home .

These are my reasons

1. The Maraga court can not go against what what was ruled by the the high court and court of appeal. It will be difficult.

2. The handshake team has always blamed Maraga for not giving justice to the people of Kenya, he (Maraga) might just prove them wrong today by sending Awiti home.

3. Magwanga currently is perceived to be the people choice in HB and judgements are sometimes swayed by perceptions OMIYO Maraga and his team may just do the necessary.

4. Listing of the case is suspect, it is the last on the list. It will be decided in the evening just like they kicked Baba in the evening as opposed to when they ordered for re election between Baba na Uhuru at 11am.

5. I am of the Opinion that Awiti sent inferior people to lobby for him , some were seen around National Archives listening to Bunge la Mwanainchi. Cases like this are negotiated in Dubai, UK or Germany.

In the Very Likely Event that Awiti is sent parking, let the people of Homabay elect development because the handshake is all about Development.

#ManoPacha Iwacho WHAAAAAAAT