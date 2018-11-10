Dear Luyha politicians, ditch ugali, adding wives, rally behind Musalia to save Kenya

By Hon Jim Bonnie

Musalia Mudavadi is slowly becoming the voice of reason after all opposition chicks came home to roost in Uhuru’s nest. Was impressed with his fabulous speech yesterday at the burial of Kalonzo’s dad where president Uhuru and his flowergirls were in attendance.

My biggest concern is that all politics is local yet Abaluhya ni kama wamerogwa. They’re scattered like headless chicken. If only they could rally behind the son of Mudamba, this guy would be the best pick for president in 2022.

But you know the devil is in the Luhya details. Everything in that part of the world is in a mess. Their football is kaput, even their Jesus (Jehovah Wanyonyi) disappeared into the thin air after being tormented by the political confusion in Western.

The only beautiful thingy remaining about Luhya now is their ladies who’ve buttocks bigger than Kenya’s foreign debt and do not want you to pull out after umeingia ndaaani ndani yani ndani.