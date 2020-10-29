Hilarious: Today’s summary, very brief like a cock on a hen or UhuRuto coalition

Today we will be very brief, in fact as brief as a cock on a hen or as brief as William Ruto’s friendship with Uhuru Kenyatta

So Kenyans, who are too confused to know what’s good for themselves suddenly claim to know what’s good for Tanzania and they are even advising Tanzanians how to vote?

No wonder you meet groups expertly dissecting European soccer, blaming the players and/or coaches, for not being good enough, but themselves, they can’t play any soccer and their team Harambee Stars is always being shown Stars

Away from that, Mugo Wairimu has been convicted. The quack has been opearing an unlicensed clinic in one of the city states. He has also been sedating female patients and raping them, according to an exposè compiled by one of the media houses

His own Kalashnikov was the bolus gun he used to administer medication to female patients

In the days of Moi, the government, through the ministry of livestock, ran an ambitious program whose objective was to improve the quality of cattle by providing free artificial insemination, AI

Jubilee also didn’t want to be left behind. They send one of their social media cabinet secretaries, Mugo Wairimu to provide natural insemination to Kenyan women and that’s what this quack did until he was arrested

Anyway, he isn’t the first. We had Ronald Meli, a fake doctor from Nandi, who had conducted nine successful major surgeries, and attended to patients for years, without any training in nursing or medicine

We also had a top cop, one Waiganjo who held a senior position in the the police force, despite being a civilian who has never set foot in Kiganjo. Even the duo at the apex of this country’s leadership, appear to be quacks going by the performance of their regime

Wairimu isn’t alone, we are a nation of quacks

Ambetsa Oparanya, is the tallest man in the land of dwarfs. Sadly even the tallest man in this world is still a midget. He is the best performing governor, according to an Infotrak poll

If Angela Ambitho is not on “ombitho”, and it is indeed true that Oparanya is the best then I cry for others.For those who may not know, “ombitho” is the Bunyore cash crop

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook