HIGH VOLTAGE WISDOM: ODM Nominates Lawyer Edwin Sifuna for Nairobi Senate COMPLICATING Matters for Uhuru stooge Hon SAKAJA JOHNSON

By Kamasasa Emprahim

By bringing on board Edwin Sifuna to contest Nairobi senator seat equals to non other than high voltage WISDOM. Many given up on ODM choice of Chapia.

Babukusu good evening. Look here, Raila has spotted rare talent in your son. Not that he couldn’t spot the same in other Luhyas, but your son has a special one. Now close all ranks and support Edwin Sifuna as the next senator. This is a gentleman I salute on matters politics.

Sifuna is one of the youngest yet successful lawyers in town, a graduate of The University of Nairobi currently serving as LSK Council member.

As online ODM and Baba strong foot soldiers, we are taking up the fight. We shall brand Edwin in the best way possible. We shall sale his candidature, stature and form to every Nairobian voter.



All the best Edwin Sifuna!