Why DP Ruto wants the powerful Interior CS Matiangi Impeached

National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi, has revealed a conspiracy purportedly orchestrated by Deputy President William Ruto to impeach the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i before 2022.
In a press conference held in his Nairobi office on Monday, the ODM legislator blasted the deputy president for linking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the CS to the fake gold scam.
“This gold scam has been turned into a political machine, the deputy president and his team are stopping the DCI and DPP from doing their work and using this scam to target one CS, Matiang’i,” he stated.
National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi talking to the press in his Nairobi Office on Monday 20, 2019.
Mbadi noted that there was more than meets the eye in this character assassination plan that has so far caused a great furor in the nation.
“Forget about the President Uhuru Kenyatta, forget about the former Prime Minister, the target of Ruto and his team is one called Matiang’i,” he further stated.
The vocal legislator further claimed that he had information on two MPs; one from the South Rift and another from Murang’a county, who are to draft a motion to impeach the Interior CS for his removal from office.
“The use of gold is being used as an excuse because the assertion of the tangatanga that because Matiang’i is the Interior CS, he had to know when the police were protecting the fake gold scammers…they all know that the Kenya Police Service is an independent body.” Mbadi reiterated.
He added that the immediate boss of the police is the Inspector General and Matiang’i cannot be in charge of every police department because they have their own superiors.
“We are aware that the impeachment motion is being drafted by these two MPs. These MPs are inexperienced and being misused to play political games,” he remarked.
The ODM legislator castigated the DP and his team for talking about matters that are still being investigated by the DCI.
“Since Matiang’i was given additional responsibilities of coordinating and initiating government projects, the deputy president has not been happy. They are thinking they have found a way of dealing with Matiang’i.” he asserted.
He further stated that he would not allow the MPs planning this impeachment to prevail.
“As the minority leader of the National Assembly, I assure you this plan will not happen. Let them bring it on, it will not happen,” he concluded.
Several high-ranking politicians in the nation have been mentioned in the fake gold scandal include Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Odinga, who belong to the opposition and Matiang’i.
The fake gold operations, that saw the ruler of Dubai duped Ksh 300 million, was carried out by a syndicate now under investigation and has caused a great political stir in the nation in the past two weeks.
Comments
Anonymous says
look lies from police
Matatus ordered to keep off national parks and game reserves
By Mac Otani
May 15th, 2019 1 min read
Matatu national park
Tourists enjoy a ride in a matatu inside a local park. The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has now banned the use of PSVs inside national parks and game reserves. PHOTO | COURTESY
The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has now banned the use of commuter matatus in the country’s national parks and game reserves with immediate effect.
According to a statement shared on the ministry’s social media pages, it is illegal for the Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) to drive tourists into the parks run by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
The ministry headed by Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala raised concern over an influx of matatus especially hired by Kenyan tourists to ferry them into the parks and reserves.
The ministry said is not only illegal, but also dangerous given both the matatu drivers are not specially trained for such trips and their vehicles are also not designed for the specific terrains.
Any vehicle ferrying tourists to the parks will be required to obtain a license from the Tourism Regulatory Authority to operate as a Tourist Service Vehicle (TSV) and display the said sticker.
The TSVs will also be required to driven by licensed professional tour drivers and tour guides, with KWS directed to strictly implement the directive and bar matatus and other unlicensed vehicles.
The move comes after photos were captured and widely circulated on social media showing local and foreign tourists driving in a local park in a commuter matatu.