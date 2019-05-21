Why DP Ruto wants the powerful Interior CS Matiangi Impeached

National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi, has revealed a conspiracy purportedly orchestrated by Deputy President William Ruto to impeach the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i before 2022.

In a press conference held in his Nairobi office on Monday, the ODM legislator blasted the deputy president for linking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the CS to the fake gold scam.

“This gold scam has been turned into a political machine, the deputy president and his team are stopping the DCI and DPP from doing their work and using this scam to target one CS, Matiang’i,” he stated.

National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi talking to the press in his Nairobi Office on Monday 20, 2019.

Mbadi noted that there was more than meets the eye in this character assassination plan that has so far caused a great furor in the nation.

“Forget about the President Uhuru Kenyatta, forget about the former Prime Minister, the target of Ruto and his team is one called Matiang’i,” he further stated.

The vocal legislator further claimed that he had information on two MPs; one from the South Rift and another from Murang’a county, who are to draft a motion to impeach the Interior CS for his removal from office.

“The use of gold is being used as an excuse because the assertion of the tangatanga that because Matiang’i is the Interior CS, he had to know when the police were protecting the fake gold scammers…they all know that the Kenya Police Service is an independent body.” Mbadi reiterated.

He added that the immediate boss of the police is the Inspector General and Matiang’i cannot be in charge of every police department because they have their own superiors.

“We are aware that the impeachment motion is being drafted by these two MPs. These MPs are inexperienced and being misused to play political games,” he remarked.

The ODM legislator castigated the DP and his team for talking about matters that are still being investigated by the DCI.

“Since Matiang’i was given additional responsibilities of coordinating and initiating government projects, the deputy president has not been happy. They are thinking they have found a way of dealing with Matiang’i.” he asserted.

He further stated that he would not allow the MPs planning this impeachment to prevail.

“As the minority leader of the National Assembly, I assure you this plan will not happen. Let them bring it on, it will not happen,” he concluded.

Several high-ranking politicians in the nation have been mentioned in the fake gold scandal include Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Odinga, who belong to the opposition and Matiang’i.

The fake gold operations, that saw the ruler of Dubai duped Ksh 300 million, was carried out by a syndicate now under investigation and has caused a great political stir in the nation in the past two weeks.