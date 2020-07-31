Here is how greedy MPs are eating our taxes

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

The Bomet County women Rep Joyce Korir reportedly has a mileage claim of 43600866 ksh in the last financial year.

Average cost of fuel was 100 ksh meaning she used 436008 liters of fuel.

The Landcruiser Prado she uses consumes about 1L for every 10km.

That means in the financial year she covered, 4,360,080 kilometres.

The distance from north pole to south pole is 40008km meaning a round trip will be 80016 km, meaning she made round trips to and from the north pole to south pole 54 times.

The cost of a Landruiser prado TRJ150W is 7.5 million that means her mileage costs us 5 similar vehicles in one year.

Suppose the tank capacity for this car is 90 litres, then this car was fueled 4845 times that year.

it was fueled 403 times every month

It was fueled 13 times every day

Distance of the earths circumference is 40075 km which means she traveled round the earth approximately 108 times.

In a day, she covered around 10000 kms and if driving for 24 hrs a day, it translates to approximately 450 km/hr. This is supersonic speed with a landcruser!

God redeem us!