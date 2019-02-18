Here is the List of 10 Most Promising Young Leaders In GUSII LAND

BY SHEM MANWA

As President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga prepare to visit Gusii region this week, the two leaders are also set to meet various youth leaders from the region ranging from those in politics, media, academia and entrepreneurs.

Some of the youth leaders who have attracted a lot of attention and admiration from their seniors both in Gusiiland and nationally include;

1. DON BOSCO, 39



After suffering in Tanzanian jails for almost six years, the flamboyant youth politician Don Bosco Gichana came back to the country to the welcome of one the largest crowds ever to have gathered in Kisii.

A smooth operator, he is also well connected politically in the country.

He hails from Kitutu Chache North- Kisii County.

2. SAMWEL OKEMWA, 34,



Samwel Okemwa’s online influence has now moved to the grassroot and many in Kisii county hope that he will offer himself to be elected the county’s senator come 2022. He has managed to stand in for Senator Sam Ongeri who has chosen to see no evil, hear no evil in matters Kisii County government. Okemwa has exposed massive corruption and lethargy in the Ongwae led county government. Okemwa is a known ODM mobilizer a close ally of the former Prime Minister. Whenever Okemwa is in the country he spend a day or two in Raila’s Karen home.

His videos continue to mock the Jubilee government for failing to deliver.

He hails from Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii County.

3. Tony Moturi Orwochi 34



The ODM party lawyer also known as General Counsel (Legal and political Affairs) is an influential person given his position in the party that is very popular in Gusiiland. Tony is also a super groundsman given his immense ground network in Nyamira county. He gets along well with all leaders from the region and commands respect among his peers. He is expected to clinch the Borabu MP seat come 2022 if he goes for it. He also commands respect in the party as a senior staff serving a longside other top technical persons including his boss the Executive Director Oduor Ong’uen and Finance Admin director Mr Kawino.

4. Irene Nyakerario Mayaka, 30



An ODM adherent, Rene Nyakerario is one of the most visible young ladies in the country.

She was nominated to the Nyamira County assembly but her confirmation has dragged because of a court case. She a top contender Ms President on KTN TV. She hails from Bogichora, West Mugirango- Nyamira County.

5. Anthony Kibagendi, 36 SECRETARY FOR YOUTH AFFAIRS



Mr Anthony Kibagendi has vied on several occasions for Kitutu Chache-Mosocho parliamentary seat and lost. But he has not given up.

A renowned mobilizer, the 36-year-old is currently the Secretary for Youth Affairs, at the Presidency. He hails from Mosocho/Nyabururu, Kisii County.

6. JOEL OKENG’O NYAMBANE AKA GOVERNOR OKENG’O, 28 years old BUSINESSMAN



Probably one of the richest youth leaders from Gusii region, Joel Okeng’o Nyambane alias Governor Okeng’o is a Nairobi-based businessman.

Governor Okeng’o who is also into philanthropy is one of the sponsors of Children Angels of God, the largest children centre in Kawangware slums, Nairobi.

The 28 years old also sponsors several youth groups in Gusii land and 13 women groups in Nairobi. He hails from Kisii County.

7. NYAMBEGA GISESA 30, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST AND LAWYER



Perhaps one of the most famous print investigative journalists in Kenya, Nyambega Gisesa made a name for himself from covering the Somalia-Alshabaab war which led to him being awarded the Journalist of the Year award.

Mr Gisesa, who was an aspirant in the 2017 general election, sponsors dozens of football clubs, has constructed sheds for bodaboda operators and market women traders.

Also a motivational speaker, he has started to distribute copies of his motivational book to schools for free. He hails from Nyamira County.

8. Architecture Dr Manduku the KPA MD

9. Eric Janganya ODM nominated MCA

10. Jeff Nyamboga -political operative

11. Dr Douglas Bosire- CEC for health and governor Nyagarama’s right hand man

12. James Mamboleo- Advocate

13. Naftali Nyabuto



He is perhaps the most successful youth entrpreneur from the community, he runs and IT consulting company known as Tally International and owns the loyalty card Mzawadi both with a huge portfolio. He is a savvy project manager and one of the youngest CEOs in the country. He hails from West Mugirango, Nyamira county. He has consulted for various top politicians including governors and presidential candidates. He is also known to conduct social research and very accurate marketing research and opinion polls.

14. Albert Amenya, 37, THE BANANA PEDDLER SHOW



You probably know him as the banana peddler because of his famous THE BANANA PEDDLER show which runs on various social media platforms. Albert is one the top journalists in the country, he holds a bachelor and masters degrees majoring in communication. His peers have branded him the best propagandist ever in East and South Africa. in 2017 he was a back stage ODM/Raila messaging consultant, he has since shifted camps and seems to be allied to DP Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko. Albert also is the most networked journalist in Kenya. If he is not at Statehouse during national holidays then he is in parliament chatting with politicians across the political divide from Aden Duale, Simba Arati, Senator Malala, Sakaja John son, Moses Kuria, Governor Obado, Hon Njoroge, senator Millicent Omanga, senator Elachi among others. He is a protege of Prof Herman Bond Manyora and Dr Onyango Ochieng Jnr.

Currently, the 37 –year-old runs the most popular political show on Facebook in the country.

He hails from Kisii County.

15. SILAS NYANCHWANI, 30, COLUMNIST AND LECTURER



Silas Nyanchwani is perhaps one of the most decorated youth from Gusii, at just 30 years, he holds a Master of Science degree from an Ivy league -Columbia University, New york, USA. He also holds a BA communication degree from the University of Nairobi. He is a columnist with the Standard Newspaper and a re-known social commentator. With his super political messaging skills one wonders why the two governors never offered him a communications portfolio given the fucked up messaging especially in Nyamira county.

16 Carol Mogere



A two time ODM nominated MCA in the Nyamira County assembly and a grassroots mobilizer for Raila Odinga. She is tagged to be the next Nyamira Woman rep if the gender bill is given an extension.

17. MOFFAT TEYA, 32, COUNTY ASSEMBLY SPEAKERS

Moffat Teya is one of the youngest speakers for a county assembly in Kenya. His leadership at the County Assembly of Nyamira has won him widespread admiration

18. NANCY OMWERI AKA NANA DIVA, 32

Nancy Omweri aka Nana Diva is the head of Egesa FM, the most popular radio station in Gusii land. She has also contributed to various philanthropic activities. She hails from Nyamira County.

19. Douglas Ogari- Jubilee Youth League chairman