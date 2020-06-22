Here are benefits that DUALE lost for foolishly supporting RUTO

By Omogambi Nyachae

Currently, a Majority Leader takes home Sh1,056,000 monthly, Sh35,240 above what a Minority Leader is entitled to.

With the National Assembly leadership changes effected, the MP for Garissa Township senator will take home Sh710,000, just like any other MP, at the end of the month.

This will be Sh346,000 less his previous monthly earnings.

The Majority Leader, apart from a hefty salary, enjoys a string of allowances and benefits that run into millions.

By virtue of the office, Aden Duale had three top-range GK vehicles at his disposal. He also had a more lucrative car fuel card and a further Sh300,000 monthly for hospitality.

The office is assigned at least five police officers – the number can go up to eight if one puts in a request. Some officers are stationed at the holder’s rural home, others at the Nairobi home, while others serve as bodyguards accompanying him on his daily endeavours. This is besides the government-provided driver.

The office is well furnished, complete with a legal officer, researcher, media officer, secretaries and a personal assistant, all paid for by the taxpayer. It has up to six extra staffers.

But what Aden Duale will lose most is the aura & political profile. THE LEADER OF GOVERNMENT BUSINESS IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. SPEAKING BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE. COMMANDING RESPECT FROM HIS PEERS. Now, he’ll just be another MP.

Loss of POWER has a way of alienating you. It’s lonely at the bottom.