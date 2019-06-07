Head-to-head Presidential contest between MUDAVADI, SONKO and RUTO, why SONKO would win

Take this to the bank, Sonko would whitewash these guys like those stone decorations along highways in Rwanda. He would actually score a triple hat-trick against Musalia and literally bath Ruto like a new born baby.

Ruto does his church harambees. Our churches are today irresponsible dens of unarmed robbers,pussy-peddling, debauchery, money-laundering, gayism, drugs and thuggery. Meaning Ruto is in bed with spiritual conmen among other social misfits with infinitesimal value in shaping a national conversation.

On the uninspiring career lousy Musalia, anytime you mention his name, you must add:What if Uhuru says Musalia; what if Raila endorses Musalia ;What if Moi says Musalia; What if Kikuyus says Musalia? He stands on CLAY FEET. You can’t discuss him as a standalone pole, because he has no political feet. He lacks the oomph and intellectually stamina to run a party in the 21st century. Boys like Malema born in 80s when Musalia was working, founded a party in 2013(6 months to elections) and managed 25 MPs . 5 years later today they have 44 MPs; something that for Musalia to achieve in his remaining political life, he will need a very long sleep to complete the dream. In places like Nairobi, small boys like Sakaja would beat him resoundingly like a talking drum.

Sonko’s largesse has greatly endeared him to the critical masses. Those who criticize him are the middle class who hardly carry their sorry asses to the ballot. Actually, Sonko is a direct beneficiary of many failed govt promises, missed opportunities that continuously shackles the society into perpetual misery.