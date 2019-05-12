“He has done an excellent job in only one year” – WORLD BANK Showers SONKO with waters of accolades

The project compasses several sub-projects that are aimed at improving the quality of life for Nairobi residents.

Some of the projects under NAMSIP include improvement of Nairobi commuter rail services, construction of markets, improvement of city roads and construction of new fire stations.

World Bank official Gyongshim An during the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project meeting at City Hall on 10/05/19

In a meeting chaired by Governor Sonko on Friday, World Bank team leader Gyongshim Anannounced that the organisation has extended the partnership period for the project for another 10 months to allow the smooth running of the projects.

“I’d like to thank you, governor, in a big way for standing and putting stern measures in place. If it were not you the whole of the project could have stalled like in previous years.

‘It is in this regard that we are happy to announce that we will extend the project period for 10 more months so that work can be well coordinated and completed well,” stated the World Bank official.

She praised Sonko’s enthusiasm adding that such kind of projects needed dedicated leadership to avoid stalling.

The project’s Director, Engineer Benjamin Njenga, assured that the construction of commuter rail stations was on course.

There will be five of them including one each at Embakasi village, Pipeline, and Donholm, with the Dandora station having two platforms.

“With construction of these units, it will become easier even for the disaster management team to move when a disaster occurs,” Njenga disclosed.

Sonko on his part, stated that once the new markets under contruction are ready, priority will be given to traders who used to occupy the markets before the new ones.