Happening Now: Two Female MCAs Fight Over Man At the Assembly

By Omorisia Chakobo

Two female Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) exchanged blows at the assembly cafeteria allegedly over a man on Monday.

Beef between the two, who were nominated by the ruling Jubilee Party to represent the youth and minority, started outside the precincts of the assembly.

Tempers flared when one of the women said to be the daughter of a former MP stormed the cafeteria baying for the blood of her nominated colleague – who was shouting “Huyu ni wazimu (This one is crazy)! She needs help! Please help her seek help!” as she fled for safety.

Colleagues who were having lunch dashed out of the cafeteria shouting for help from the assembly security officials.

The two were separated but not before exchanging slaps and kicks.

The assembly leadership has since launched investigations into the matter.