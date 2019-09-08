Handshake was for restoring stability and implement Constitution

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was agreement between two individuals to find common ground to restore peace and stability. It had no legal basis unlike Kenya National dialogue and Reconciliation process of 2008.

The written formal statement signed by the Uhuru and Raila does not amount to public policy. The Constitution of Kenya requires that the making of law or public policy and the implementation of the same is bound by national values and principles of governance as provided in article 10 and that there must be public participation. Further BBI operational budget was never appropriated in accordance with required public policy and legal procedures, and therefore failed constitutional principles of public finance.

BBI was nothing short of pacifying public and restore normalcy. However, it is turning out to be succession, self-preservation and continuity political strategy. All 9 issues are fully addressed by Constitution 2010. Implement it fully. Referendum is political self serving which is not based on well structured all inclusive participatory and comprehensive audit of Constitution 2010 to inform its implementation status. It is reckless, disastrous and irresponsible political volcano in country’s adverse economic and financial situation.

The circular by State House to government ministries and agencies to implement BBI 9 issues must have been informed by conclusion that those issues are well addressed in Constitution, by the past commissions and taskforces whose reports’ recommendations have never been implemented and that BBI had no legal binding foundation. The 9 issues only needed constitutional enforcement by relevant government institutions.

Building Bridges Initiative will deliver nothing new to people of Kenya. The BBI process has been opaque, exclusive, inconsistent with the law and ineffective. The outcomes of the BBI process will be a rubber stamp of the predetermined “shared