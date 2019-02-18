GUSII RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION (GRA) Asks President Not To Skip NYAMIRA In Gusii Tour

BY Kelvin Manwa

Gusii Residents Association President Joel Nyambane Okeng’o has requested President Uhuru Kenyatta and Honourable Raila Odinga not to skip Nyamira County in their tour this week.

“The two leaders should not fall into the street talk that Nyamira county should be part of Kisii. Nyamira as a people deserve honour and recognition,” Mr Okeng’o said during a press conference held on Sunday at the Norfolk Hotel.

Mr Okeng’o was flanked by other leaders of the Gusii Residents Association including Nyambega Gisesa.



During the press conference, Mr Okeng’o also said that the association had prepared a memorandum for the president on various projects that they want the national government to implement in the Gusii region.