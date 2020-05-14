Grow balls, stop hiding under bed, face Uhuru and fight for your team- DP Ruto told

Bad ass law scholar Prof Makau Mutua has urged deputy president William Ruto to grow balls, stop hiding under bed and fight for his foot soldiers who are being axed by Uhuru.
The US based scholar advised Ruto to come out and publicly defend his allies who have fallen victim to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s clean up exercise in the Jubilee Party.
Prof Mutua compared Ruto’s silence to a general hiding under the bed as his soldiers are being vanquished in battle.
“I am FLABBERGASTED @WilliamsRuto foot soldiers like @kipmurkomen and @susankihika are being picked off one by one while he cowers under the bed in Karen. The man from Sugoi should stand up and defend his men and women. No general abandons his fighters,” Prof Mutua stated.
His sentiments were echoed by former presidential candidate Abduba Dida who compared the tribulations facing Ruto to those of the Germans during the Second World War.
“April 30th, 1945 The Soviets are in Berlin and they are not taking hostages. Most of Hitler’s generals had either been killed or committed suicide. A previously strong Hitler killed himself. Kenyan politics 2020. Germany is getting humbled. TangaTanga is falling!” Dida said.
Osoro Obwoni_007 @Osobw: Ruto is neither a man or a general. He is generally a hustler and a former chicken seller. He can’t defend anybody going by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s renewed energy.
Wa masakū @mwaluko: These tangatanga guys disrespected and called unyee drunkard, its it time to know that he is very sober and in control of the systems and is in charge of jubilee, he has been very patient with you to change, its time to dance his tune!
Donald B Kipkorir @DonaldBKipkorir; AA, but Professor’s repeated warnings were laughed at especially you but are now being fulfilled. We are all witness to the end of Jubilee.
The comments came as more Ruto allies equivocated in their support for the DP and throwing their weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Comments
Anonymous says
The cheap zombies want you to fight but its not worth a fright with a son of a thief fraudster with an empty skull full of demons and hate.
Anonymous says
The kingmaker must be vanquished mercilessly. Uhuru is the most amiable president Kenya has ever had. It’s the Mt Kenya Mafia betrayal scheme at work. It was bound to happen even if the DP was as loyal as the most loved pet. Jaramogi meant well for the country and was never power hungry but what did they do to him? Moi was loyal to Kenyatta but faced the same machinations and only survived narrowly upon Kenyatta’s death, Raila has been denied election victory three times by the same group after the same group working under Kibaki betrayed and denied existence of an MOU with Raila. Ruto’s tribulations were expected even before they rigged the 2013 election and was even warned before folding up URP to form Jubilee.. Raila is their political toy while the other perennial presidential wanabies are just but selfseekers with no serious national agenda no acclaim. What next?
In terms of corruption none of these people is clean. Just like lawyers perfect their skills in legal manipulation, politicians perfect the art of betrayal, manipulation and assassinations become the ultimate tool to entrench ultimate power. Politicians have higher affinity for eliminating those blocking their way to power just like businessmen do to those blocking their way to money. The problem with Kenya is the politicians stand in both capacities hence the runaway thievery in all sectors of society.
Dan Smith says
Let him hide behind the curtains and warn his foot soldiers against attacking the party leader.
Anonymous says
For some mysterious reasons, the Kenyan ruling elites photocopied some of the US system of rule, So much so that some of the government building is now called Capitol Hill!
Some of the the thoroughly brainwashed black Kenyans are now celebrating The US Thanksgiving Holiday without bothering understand the atrocities that were doled out to the Native Americans after they welcomed the Europeans into their land!
The Kenyan elites are the best copycats of everything white and European in the African continent!
In USA, the president and party leaders will be attacked by their opponents to highlight mistakes and concoctions they may make because the President of USA is not God or some saints, COME ON!
TRIBAL PARTY ELITES MUST BE SUBJECTED TO ATTACKS WHEN THEY TRY TO RAILROAD THEIR OWN CITIZENS BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT SOME KINDS OF DEITIES !!!