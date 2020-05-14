Grow balls, stop hiding under bed, face Uhuru and fight for your team- DP Ruto told

Bad ass law scholar Prof Makau Mutua has urged deputy president William Ruto to grow balls, stop hiding under bed and fight for his foot soldiers who are being axed by Uhuru.

The US based scholar advised Ruto to come out and publicly defend his allies who have fallen victim to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s clean up exercise in the Jubilee Party.

Prof Mutua compared Ruto’s silence to a general hiding under the bed as his soldiers are being vanquished in battle.

“I am FLABBERGASTED @WilliamsRuto foot soldiers like @kipmurkomen and @susankihika are being picked off one by one while he cowers under the bed in Karen. The man from Sugoi should stand up and defend his men and women. No general abandons his fighters,” Prof Mutua stated.

His sentiments were echoed by former presidential candidate Abduba Dida who compared the tribulations facing Ruto to those of the Germans during the Second World War.

“April 30th, 1945 The Soviets are in Berlin and they are not taking hostages. Most of Hitler’s generals had either been killed or committed suicide. A previously strong Hitler killed himself. Kenyan politics 2020. Germany is getting humbled. TangaTanga is falling!” Dida said.

Osoro Obwoni_007 @Osobw: Ruto is neither a man or a general. He is generally a hustler and a former chicken seller. He can’t defend anybody going by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s renewed energy.

Wa masakū @mwaluko: These tangatanga guys disrespected and called unyee drunkard, its it time to know that he is very sober and in control of the systems and is in charge of jubilee, he has been very patient with you to change, its time to dance his tune!



Donald B Kipkorir @DonaldBKipkorir; AA, but Professor’s repeated warnings were laughed at especially you but are now being fulfilled. We are all witness to the end of Jubilee.

The comments came as more Ruto allies equivocated in their support for the DP and throwing their weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.