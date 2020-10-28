Governors Oparanya, Kibwana, Nyong’o, Lonyangapuo RANKED BEST, doing wonders with devolution

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been ranked the best performing county chief by a poll conducted by Infotrak released on Wednesday.

According to the poll, Oparanya – who also doubles up as the Council of Governors Chair – scored 82.3 per cent, followed by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (77.1 per cent), Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana (74.4 per cent), and Kisumu’s Anyang’ Nyong’o (65.9 per cent.)

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (65.1%), West Pokot’s John Lonyangapuo (64.2%), Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago (63.5%), Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki (62.6%), Turkana’s Josephat Nanok (62.5%), and Bomet’s Hillary Barchok (60.6%) closed out the top ten best performing county bosses.

In terms of county development, Kakamega came first at 57.2% followed by Kwale (54.8%), Makueni (54.7%), Kisumu (53.4%), Uasin Gishu (53.1%), West Pokot (52.7%), and Elgeyo Marakwet (51.2%).

Others were Bungoma (51.1%), Machakos (50.6%), Kericho (50.6%), Vihiga (50.3%), Tharaka Nithi (49.8%), and Nandi (49.4%).

Kakamega also topped in best performing counties in the agriculture sector followed by West Pokot, Makueni, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu.

In the education sector, Kwale came first beating out Kakamega, West Pokot, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisumu, Bungoma and Lamu.