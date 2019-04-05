Governors Allied To DP Ruto Set to Have a Date With The Courts Over Corruption

Four governors backing Deputy President William Ruto 2022 presidential bid face arrest over corruption-related charges.
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has finished compiling water-tight evidence to nail the governors on graft.
Narok Governor Samuel Tanui, his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu, Migori’s Okoth Obado and Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago are likely to be paraded in court next week.
The anti-corruption body has already sent files of the suspects to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji for review.
For Mandago, he is accused of misappropriating public funds which he used to build commercial and residential buildings in Eldoret and Nairobi.
The governor, according to EACC, was unable to account for over Sh2 billion allocated to the county.
The EACC accuses Migori governor Okoth Obado of using proxies among them his relatives to siphon Sh2 billion from the county coffers.
In a period of three years, Obado’s newly registered companies had transacted Sh1, 971,179,180 deals exclusively from the county government, which was glaringly disproportionate to their known legitimate sources of income.
EACC wants Obado and his cronies charged with the abuse of office and also recover the monies looted and stashed in foreign accounts.
Obado is said to have benefited to the tune of Sh38.9 million from the proceeds of fictitious contracts through monies wired to his children from the companies in various accounts held in Australia and Scotland.
For Waititu, EACC claims he used county funds to buy the five-storey Delta Hotel along University Way and Jamii Bora Building on Koinange Street.
EACC claims the value of the two buildings is close to Sh2 billion, with Delta Hotel costing Sh800 million, Jamii Bora is valued at about Sh1 billion.
But Waititu while admitting he owns buildings in Nairobi, claims he acquired them through bank loans, way before he was elected governor.
He also dismisses claims he had issued tenders worth millions to his family members, accusing his political rivals of propagating a smear campaign against him.
EACC wants him charged with abuse of office.
The EACC wants Narok Governor, Samuel Tunai charged with abuse of office.
Three years back, Tunai was been cleared of corruption charges by EACC.
Then DPP Keriako Tobiko had ordered the investigations into Tunai in June of 2015.
The investigations focused on Tunai’s alleged financial, procurement and human resource irregularities.
The investigations prompted the opening of three cases involving Tunai. The cases centered on hire of helicopters, the Mara triangle revenue collection and procurement of Kenya Airports Parking Services Ltd. But the three cases were dropped for a lack of evidence.
But EACC has now reopened the file after getting fresh evidence implicating the governor in theft of public resources.
Recently, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was charged with abuse of office and flouting procurement procedures.
His actions allegedly led to the loss of more than Sh20 million.
Ojaamong is also facing the charge of conspiracy to steal more than Sh20 million from the county coffers and irregular acquisition.
The charges emanate from investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission which started in 2016.
The EACC says the governor single sourced a company called Madam R Ltd and gave it a tender for waste management.
Anonymous says
I don’t know really who is clean in Kenya. Robert Mugabe was right. One time he said kenyans a part from formal education they obtain from schools, they also learn thivery, he remarked that employ kenyan at our risk!!
