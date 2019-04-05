Governors Allied To DP Ruto Set to Have a Date With The Courts Over Corruption

Four governors backing Deputy President William Ruto 2022 presidential bid face arrest over corruption-related charges.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has finished compiling water-tight evidence to nail the governors on graft.

Narok Governor Samuel Tanui, his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu, Migori’s Okoth Obado and Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago are likely to be paraded in court next week.

The anti-corruption body has already sent files of the suspects to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji for review.

For Mandago, he is accused of misappropriating public funds which he used to build commercial and residential buildings in Eldoret and Nairobi.

The governor, according to EACC, was unable to account for over Sh2 billion allocated to the county.