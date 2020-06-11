Governor Waiguru suffers set back at High Court as impeachment upheld, her application dismissed, Senate to decide her fate

The High Court has dismissed with costs the application by impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru that challenged her ouster.

Justice Weldon Korir ruled that the Kirinyaga MCAs proved that they did not violate any court orders in voting for her impeachment.

Governor Waiguru had asked the court to suspend any resolution passed or made with regards to her impeachment.

She had also wanted the court to declare that impeachment proceedings initiated at the Kirinyaga County Assembly as null and void.

According to her, the respondents ignored the April 7 temporary reprieve order from the same Justice Korir who had temporarily stopped her impeachment on grounds that the current COVID-19 pandemic would violate her constitutional rights to a fair hearing.

The Governor had also explained that she suffers from an existing condition that puts her at risk of severe effects should she be exposed to coronavirus.

She further noted that many offices were closed and she could not get documents to support her case.

Is this the end of the road for the fast rising Woman politician in country, the former powerful Devolution CS may be approaching a political cliff