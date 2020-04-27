Governor Sonko suffers another blow as government withdraws bodyguards, war with NMS rages on

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko suffered another blow, bodyguards were withdrawn on Friday following prolonged fight for control of Nairobi county with the newly formed Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).
The Nation newspaper reports that Sonko’s drivers were also withdrawn from his Upper Hill private offices and his home in Mua, Machakos.
NMS was formed early this year, after governor Sonko signed a transfer deed at Statehouse that handed over four key county functions to the national government.
However, Sonko has since changed tune saying he was ambushed tio sign the deed which he had not read, he did not get any technical advise from his team as regarding the details of the transfer deed. He is now embroiled in a tussle with NMS, and recently refused to sign a budget allocating the body Ksh15 billion.
Last week, Sonko held a meeting with State House Chief of Staff in charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Njee Muturi and Deputy Comptroller George Kariuki, but the meeting failed to bear fruits after Sonko insisted that the budget must be done afresh.
According to Sonko, the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 contravened provisions of the law and should be revised by the County Assembly.
“I do hereby refuse to assent to the bill for the reasons contained in the attached memorandum, and accordingly, I do hereby refer the bill back to the Assembly for consideration in accordance with section 24(3) (4) and (5) of the County Governments Act,” he said in an letter dated April 15.
Sonko argues that the County Assembly irregularly transferred and allocated the monies in the bill, even to functions that were never transferred to NMS.
Sonko has since threatened to terminate the deed of transfer signed at State House in March.
In a Facebook post, the county chief cited frustration orchestrated by his political enemies as the reason for his rethinking the deal.
when we started this process the President had good intentions on Nairobi but some of his greedy officers in government especially the ones who hate me have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me with a lot of impunity (sic), ” said Sonko.
Sonko claimed that the whole process of the transfer of county functions was rushed and he didn’t have sufficient time to go through the documents.
He said he’ll initiate the termination process by going to court soon.
“I will not sign (resign) in fact this the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed. To date, I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi and I have your interests at heart I had to accept without even going through the document thoroughly, I didn’t know it will turn against us, ” he complained.
Recently, 800 more City Hall employees jumped ship from the County government to NMS, joining other 6052 workers who were redeployed by NMS.
On Friday, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi said the 759 inspectorate officers, 21 investigative officers, 14 sub-County administrators and six others from the administration department will be required to report to their new work stations either on Monday or Tuesday.
Those who do not show up will have absconded duty prompting action from their boss.
“The staff underlisted have been seconded to Nairobi Metropolitan Service with effect from April 22, 2020 and are hereby notified to report to their respective sub-Counties or duty station on Monday, April 27, 2020 and Tuesday between 8am and 4pm for documentation and collection of letters of secondment,” read the notice.
Anonymous says
ako na pension for life kama wagondi mps under jp
Musa Wa Musa
The parliament under Jubilee’s two terms was just a gang of robbers – allocating themselves unreasonable pay perks including exorbitant pensions, etc. The best for a five year term would be gratuity (a percentage of earnings over the period) . How on earth shall we have 20 year old MPs who will not be re-elected earning pensions over the rest of their lives? If they were not just robbers, they would have included a clause that they cannot start earning pension until the normal retirement age of 60 years.
Anonymous says
yes haji…..way to go …top leaders hiding with junior staff yet one man thieve that gave plans..
Bosses to answer for crimes of their junior staff, says Haji
Cyrus Ombati 28th Apr 2020 09:30:00 GMT +0300
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Mohamed Haji. [File, Standard]
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji wants more senior officials to answer for crimes committed by their juniors.
Haji says they plan to have those in positions of responsibility answerable for the crimes committed by their juniors effecting “command responsibility” mechanism.
Office of the DPP has been in touch with junior government officials who have been “forced” to sign cheques, allowances and other payments on behalf of their bosses, hence the new plans.
National and county government officials serving in junior and senior positions but under “orders” to source cash for their seniors have been compiling monthly reports aimed at instituting prosecutions against their bosses when time comes or when they leave office.
SEE ALSO: Politician and relatives face charges over land grabbing
Pending bills
Haji told a conference in Mombasa his office will start implementing the “command responsibility” mechanism where those in position of power direct their juniors to engage in corrupt activities while hiding behind “executive orders”.
The first phase of rolling out of the command responsibility strategy will target senior members of the security agencies who have directed their juniors to engage in acts outside the law.
“This is a ticking time bomb that comes at a time when the national government has been pushing agencies to settle pending bills. If officials in counties and national government did not see it coming, then they should be prepared to be tried before a court of law while in office or when their tenure is done,” he says.
Haji’s past two years in office have, however, not been easy. He has faced resistance from within, received death threats and has been accused of employing theatrics, but he remains unbowed.
SEE ALSO: Haji, Kinoti in new fight over investigation files
“I believe in God, and only God can determine my destiny. So, if I’m destined to die on a certain day, no one can change that. We all have an expiry date and if I have to die for this cause, then so be it. Nothing would be more fulfilling. I am determined to see this to the end, for God and for my country,” he says.
Haji prefers to stay away from power brokers and is careful whom he interacts with to avoid accusations of not being impartial.
The DPP, who was plucked from the National Intelligence Service, believes that the country has the capacity to conclude graft cases within months, just like poll petitions.
“If we have decided that graft is a national issue that needs to be tackled, I think we need more resources to make sure the cases are expeditiously dealt with, by the ODPP and the Judiciary,” he says.
He has been engaging partners in strengthening his office and the criminal justice system in efforts to fight crime. The DPP has been doing this through more training, resources and capacity building.
“Empowering departments, especially in the ODPP, is key in achieving the long-term goals. We are on the right direction,” says Haji.
Part of efforts to enhance capacity building include the recent move by the ODPP to take over a former Senior Police Training Institute in Loresho, Nairobi, to construct the Prosecution Training Institute (PTI).
Haji is optimistic that the PTI will build capacity of prosecutors locally, regionally and internationally.
On Friday, the DPP, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak and Director Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti held a meeting with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter to deliberate on the progress on the war against corruption.
Ms Marriot stated: “Tackling corruption does not stop because of Covid-19. If anything, efforts increase. Socially-distanced, masked and effective meeting between us and Ambassador McCarter, DPP, EACC boss and DCI.”
McCarter said: “Discussing importance of winning the war on thievery with support of DCI, DPP, EACC and High Commissioner Ms Marriott. We cannot afford to fail. Wananchi are depending on us. Will keep investing and leading on this. Tutafanya #stopthesethieves pamoja!”
When Haji took office, the first victims were Kenya Power officials who were rounded up and detained in July 2018 on suspicion of committing economic crimes and abuse of office.
At the centre of the investigation was the puzzle of how a Sh4.5 billion contract to supply transformers was handled by the company. The investigators cast the net wider to 33 directors of firms that were irregularly awarded tenders.
And since then the ODPP has been probing a string of cases, including the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal that saw former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge among others charged in court.
Took a year to crack
Haji says this was a landmark case as it took almost a year to crack owing to its complexity.
Governors Sospeter Ojamoong (Busia), Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and former Kiambu’s Ferdinand Waititu are facing various charges in court.
Former Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and other individuals are facing charges for the loss of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service while some Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Ports Authority staff are facing charges in courts.
Coordination between the ODPP, DCI, EACC, Kenya Revenue Authority, National Environment Management Authority and Independent Policing Oversight Authority, among others, is paying off in the war on graft.
Anonymous says
\
Latest- Julius Malema blasts Chinese government for mistreating Africans in China, Rhamaphosa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtC1LGFtTeA
Anonymous says
\\\\kenya ya dynasties;;;;;see what on news…..
CNN Africa
A 13-year-old boy was shot by police on his balcony during curfew in Kenya. His parents say an apology won’t bring him back��
“Everyone is home but no one is talking, he used to be the one who brought all the life into the house,” his mother told CNN