Super handshake: Governor Sonko rescues ODM’s Mama Chungwa, promises to offset son burial expenses

Nairobi Governor MIKE Mbuvi SONKO has come to the rescue of the famous MAMA ORANGE following the death of her son last month and promised to offset all the burial expenses and medical bill totalling to almost 300K.

MAMA ORANGE who is a renown RAILA ODINGA and ORANGE DEMOCRATIC die hard, took to social media to beg for assistance from well wishers through a clip that she recorded.

In the clip, Mama Chungwa sought help from Kenyans of good will and pleaded for a helping hand since she was stuck.

It is through the clip that the philanthropic Nairobi governor was touched and felt for the good lady.

He immediately sent his team of SONKO RESCUE TEAM to condone with the lady and help her.

Kenyans were wondering why Raila Odinga, the man Mama Chungwa has supported all this while, was silent.

Mama Chungwa is on record saying she can take a bullet for Raila but Baba seems to care less.

The lady thanked the Nairobi Governor and revealed that it is not the first time he is helping her.



“I want to thank Governor SONKO for what he has done for me.this is not the first time he is helping me. He has done that several times before and I am happy now because my son will be buried“ She said.

According to the statistics, SONKO has helped more Luos than any other Luo leader. From Boxer CONJESTINA ACHIENG and Former Harambee Stars Striker DENNIS OLIECH, all the way to MUSA OTIENO who was wasting in the village.