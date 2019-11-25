Governor Sonko pleads with Uhuru for help following increased county woes

Embattled Nairobi Governor Miko Sonko has called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to step in and help him fight forces trying to bring about his downfall.

According to Sonko, all investigative bodies have failed to get to the root of the woes facing Nairobi County, with the blame being heaped entirely, and unfairly, on him.

Speaking on Radio Maisha Monday, Sonko decried the fact that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had lagged on their mandate to unearth cartels within the city, which he says, are responsible for the poor state of the city.

The governor noted that the situation has escalated so much, that only Uhuru has the power to successfully intervene.

He was addressing a recent exposé by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), claiming that he has run down Nairobi, by orchestrating schemes to siphon funds from the devolved unit, and into his personal bank accounts.

According to the EACC, Sonko is at the centre of a Ksh39 billion scandal at City Hall, with evidence suggesting that the governor engaged companies offering a variety of goods and services to the County in kickbacks demands.

However, Sonko rubbished these claims on the Bunge la Maisha radio segment, saying that Ksh39 billion is an amount too small for a man of his stature.

Further, Sonko lamented that even Members of the same Parliament he served in years ago, had left him at the hands of an incompetent EACC, alleging that some lawmakers had been issued Ksh200,000 bribes, to push the onslaught against him forward.

The county head revealed that the reason why Nairobi is not meeting its revenue targets is because of gaps in revenue collection at the grassroots level, and not because he has stolen money from taxpayers.

He went ahead to express his delight in the ousting of Matopeni MCA Abdi Guyo as Nairobi County Assembly’s leader of majority, terming him as a “cockroach” who was out for his downfall.