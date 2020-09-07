Governor Sonko ordered to appear in court to plead afresh to new corruption charges

Nairobi County governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been directed to appear in court to plead afresh to new corruption charges.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Monday September 7, 2020 ordered the embattled County chief to present himself in court on Monday next week.

Ogoti’s order comes after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji amended the Ksh 357 million graft case facing Sonko.

A new charge of abuse of office was introduced in the amended charge sheet. The DPP said they will not be offering plea bargaining at this stage. Twenty witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case.

Ogoti said the case will be heard on a day to day basis. No applications or adjournment will be entertained during the hearing.

The prosecution has been told to supply a schedule of chronology in which they will call their witnesses.

The case will be allocated five hours on a daily basis with the hearing starting next Monday when a plea is taken.

Last week, Ogoti had encouraged parties in the Sh357 million corruption case involving Sonko to consider plea bargaining.

He said he always tells parties in corruption cases to seek plea bargaining before the case proceeds to full hearing.

However, the prosecution told the court that they had not offered a plea bargain to Sonko and his co-accused because the defence had not approached them.