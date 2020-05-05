Governor Sonko in trouble as Uhuru puts Nairobi county government under military control

Nairobi county government is now officially under military control after the government formally approved the secondment of seven senior military officers to the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS). The Kenya Defence Council, the apex body of the Kenya Defence Forces, ratified the deployment of the military officers who had joined the new office in March on May 1, 2020.

The move by Uhuru sends a strong and clear signal to governor Sonko to toe the line or face the consequences as the president seem determined to have his way on matters Nairobi Metropolitan Service. Sonko has previously protested the powerful cartels that control City Hall, the move by Uhuru is not yet clear if it is pro or anti the cartels Sonko has been fighting.

The officers drawn from the Kenya Army and Kenya Airforce include Maj Gen Mohammed Badi, who is the NMS director-general. He has been tasked with enhancing service delivery in the capital city and will be presiding over four critical functions of Nairobi County government.

DEED OF TRANSFER

On February 25, 2020, Governor Mike Sonko signed the Deed of Transfer of functions which came into effect in March. This saw four key functions of Health, Transport, Public Works, Planning and ancillary services transferred to the national government.

Other officers whose secondment has been approved include Brig F. Leuria, Major J.V Mbithi, Major A.N Nyakundi, Major J. K. Ngoroge, Lt Col J.K.Biomdo and Major A.L. Musoma.