Governor Sonko has humiliated more men than women. In politics, nothing is so personal

By Silas N

Politics is a bit complex. It is not easy for men. It is not supposed to be easy for women.

And Sonko is a different animal to deal with. He is a hurricane.

The problem with life is that once you get a handout, you are under the mercy of the handout giver.

Passaris would have known better and attend a session that Sonko is gracing. In politics, it pays sometimes to be careful with your criticism, especially if your hands are not so so clean. It is only prudent.

I admire Passaris, and has been consistent in recent times, has taken quite some flak, but what is happening to her is not because she is a woman. Sonko has humiliated more men than he has women. In politics, nothing is so personal.

I urge women, rather than play victim, demand sanity in politics, to toughen up and throw the gloves off. Because, however intellectual they want to act, and to make politics to be, even women are not necessarily, always on their side.

Because life is complex. Get on with it.

…….

Onyinkwa adds:

Passaris clearly told Sonko that she was willing to love him if that is what it’d take to get the cash she was begging him to give her. What exactly she means by ‘loving’ a married man is open to debate, but the fact that Sonko’s rebuttal that he wouldn’t want such ‘love’ because he is happily married is a useful pointer. And oh! I did not mention anywhere on the post that she offered him pussy. It is ‘love’ that she brought to the table. The definition of ‘love’ in this context depends on what side of the feminist lobby one stands on.

Onyinkwa Onyakundi Ladies, please don’t get me wrong. Even without his ‘bedmintton sexices’ with Shebesh, Sonko has never been fit for leadership. However, on this particular matter, if we confine ourselves only to verifiable evidence on our hands, it is clear that Sonko drew lessons from the Shebesh case because this time round, he robustly wards off Passaris’ sexual advances, even reminding her that he is a happily married man who wouldn’t like to disrespect his wife. It is Muthoni Passaris that is making the overtures as Sonko tries to duck.