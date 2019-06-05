Governor Sonko exposes Esther Passaris, a Jubilee spy in ODM 2017 elections

By Miguna Miguna

Mr. Jeff Koinange: It’s unethical to invite a guest for an interview then terminate the interview because of some dubious “editorial” and “quality control.” Mr. Mike Sonko. came prepared with audiotapes, videotapes, receipts, vouchers and seemed able to prove each and every allegation he made against Passaris.

The Citizen TV Kenya clearly terminated the interview because you could not ensnare him.

I know that Mike Sonko. is a convicted criminal and a thug, but even the most thorough law enforcement agencies in the world like the Scotland Yard and FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation infiltrate and use criminals and organized criminal outfits in order to obtain evidence against their fellow crooks.

This is my take home from the aborted interview: 1) Passaris’ campaign was funded by Jubilee Party via Mike Sonko. 2) Passaris extorted Mike Sonko. of tens of millions of shillings. 3) Passaris committed FRAUD through double Per Diems, air tickets and other payments.

We cannot fight against and eliminate grand corruption (theft of public resources), abuse of public office and the culture of impunity by burying our heads in the sand and concealing material evidence against crooks like Passaris! Period! #JKLive

#DespotsMustFall