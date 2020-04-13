Governor Rasanga is worse than murderer, night burial of coronavirus fatality was evil

Senator James Orengo and Hon Jakoyo Midiwo are some of the key leaders from Siaya who are yet to comment on the matter

By J Ogola

SIAYA coronavirus fatality, brought to his home at mid night and tossed into the grave by the government officials tasked with the burial

The widow, who apparently never anticipated anything bear this type of burial is heard inquiring what’s been thrown into the grave

I watched on TV, the pilot who also died of COVID-19 being buried in broad daylight, in a coffin. I personally don’t have any problem with how dead bodies are disposed, but if it can be a little decent, the better, for the sake of the surviving kith and kin

Night burials in Western Kenya are for suicide victims and gain they are lowered with some little dignity and not just dropped into the grave

The mother’s question on what’s being dropped into the grave, “mano ang’o mowit e bur”, is one sad moment amount this epidemic, that reminds me of the young boy killed by a trigger happy police in Nairobi

He told his mother “mama, wameni shoot” (they’ve shot me), as he dropped on the ground. The mother thought the boy was joking

