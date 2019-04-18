Governor Mutua reveals what has created resistance and conspiracies against 1.5% Housing Levy

HOUSING LEVY PROGRAM NOT COMMUNICATED PROPERLY MAKING THE TIMING SUSPECT— Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) April 18, 2019
There has been poor communication to Wananchi and leaders about the 1.5% housing levy. This has created resistance and conspiracies against it. pic.twitter.com/EccPGUDce1
Anonymous says
The purpose of this whole scheme is pure and simple..steal from poor Kenyans! Remember this used to be KANU’S tactic..deduct money from payslips by force! Who told this government that public servants need houses? People in employment have always made it their business to build themselves houses. Such a big venture can only succeed in Rwanda, not in Kenya. And can a leader with brains come up with such an idea at a time like this when rains have failed? Gosh!