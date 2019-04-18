Kenya Today

Governor Mutua reveals what has created resistance and conspiracies against 1.5% Housing Levy

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has said that the proposed 1.5% Housing Levy was not communicated properly making the timing susopect.
The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader says there has been poor communication to Wananchi and leaders about the 1.5% housing levy. This, according to Dr Mutua has created resistance and conspiracies against it. The Machakos County boss says the country is facing dire conditions of rising fuel prices, low circulation of money and drought, making the levy appear punitive. He notes that the structure of the program seems to be focused on the urban areas. “He notes that the structure of the program seems to be focused on the urban areas and I wonder how it will benefit the mwananchi living in a hut in the village.” “We need to be careful that we do not perpetuate trickle down economics that takes years to impact the dire lives of our people who are suffering in poverty. I urge the National Govt to postpone it’s implementation, until Wananchi understand how it will be beneficial to them,” he added.

  1. The purpose of this whole scheme is pure and simple..steal from poor Kenyans! Remember this used to be KANU’S tactic..deduct money from payslips by force! Who told this government that public servants need houses? People in employment have always made it their business to build themselves houses. Such a big venture can only succeed in Rwanda, not in Kenya. And can a leader with brains come up with such an idea at a time like this when rains have failed? Gosh!

