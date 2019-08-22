Governor Mutua is a political toddler, can’t match Kalonzo- Senator Mutula Jnr

Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has rubbished claims that Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka’s territory has been invaded by Ukambani governors.

Speaking during an interview with KTN‘s Tony Gachoka, the vocal senator observed that the political alliance between Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, and his Makueni and Kitui counterparts, Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu, was too insignificant to overthrow Kalonzo’s dominance in Ukambani region.

According to Mutula, the Machakos county boss was trying to gain relevance by purporting to be in competition with the Wiper leader.

“With all due respect, the likes of Governor Alfred Mutua cannot challenge Kalonzo Musyoka in Ukambani, they are simply looking for something to do after the elections,” Mutula claimed.

On Kibwana’s presidency, the senator argued that if he ventures in national politics, he will soil his good reputation.

“Kivutha Kibwana was hosting Ruto in Turkana not in Makueni. He doesn’t need to soil his good reputation by getting into the murky waters of the presidential election,” Mutula stated.

However, the outspoken senator still believes that Kalonzo will outsmart both Raila and Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

“I can foresee super coalitions coming up whereby the agreement of sharing positions could be based on tribe. Wiper itapita kati kati in advance (Wiper will still beat them),” Senator Mutula insisted