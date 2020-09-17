Governor Kivutha Kibwana responds to senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior’s impeachment threat

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana has responded to senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior’s threat against him over governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s order to shut down counties over lack of funds.

Mutula Junior on Wednesday September 16, 2020 while responding to Council of Governors chairman’s memo to all governor to shut down some of the county services, threatened to impeach governor Kibwana should he follow Oparanya’s directive.

“I want to tell my governor Kivutha Kibwana, if you close level 4 hospitals in Makueni, we will impeach you. It is an impeachable offence for any governor to take instructions from another governor and shutdown hospitals,” Kilonzo stated.

One after the other, the senators stood and expressed their displeasure with the COG, terming Oparanya as incompetent.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula indicated that it was a clear abuse of power saying that the council of governors was not the employer of any county governors.

Responding to the senators, however, Kibwana indicated that the senators were solely to blame for the stalemate.

“For three months @Senate_KE has denied Counties funds for development and salaries. Can @SenMutula run a county as Governor without funds for three months? My 2014 impeachment by Mutula and others is still in Senate. The Senator’s askari who shot at me was jailed.

“How can Senate miserably fail Kenyans and then blame the presidency and @KenyaGovernors? Several county employees have come to me after their rental premises were padlocked. Senators continue to draw their salaries and sitting allowances. How are they defending devolution?

Governor Kibwana went ahead to dare the Makueni senator to bring on the impeachment motion against him, saying that it will not be the first time he will be doing so.

He argued that he had came across such threats before, and even got a threat that he would be expelled from the Kalonzo Musyoka led Wiper Movement party.

“If Mutula Kilonzo Junior wants to impeach me a second time, he is welcome. I had heard of the impeachment threat and expulsion from @WiperMovement before today,” he posted.